GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US Marines storm Iranian-linked tanker in dramatic Gulf boarding — 'steel wall' blockade in action

Tanker operation caps series of US strikes on Iranian targets near key chokepoint

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Marines fast-rope from a chopper onto the vessel's deck amid routine maritime security operations. The action comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions and ongoing military operations in the region.
Marines fast-rope from a chopper onto the vessel's deck amid routine maritime security operations. The action comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions and ongoing military operations in the region.
@CentCom | X

US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a verification boarding of the tanker M/T Wen Yao on Wednesday as American forces enforced a naval blockade in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said.

Get — updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

As of July 16, US forces have redirected three commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade, disabled one that failed to comply and boarded another to verify full compliance, CentCom reported. 

The command described the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as remaining “free and open, except for vessels attempting to violate America’s steel wall blockade”.

Video released by CentCom showed Marines fast-roping from helicopters onto the vessel's deck amid routine maritime security operations. 

The action comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions and ongoing military operations in the region. 

CentCom has conducted multiple waves of strikes against Iranian military targets in recent weeks to degrade capabilities threatening commercial shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of global oil trade. 

The US has maintained a significant naval presence in the area, including carrier strike groups, to deter Iranian interference with international maritime traffic. 

The boarding operation highlights efforts to maintain freedom of navigation while applying pressure on Iran following a series of strikes on Iranian command centers, air defenses, missile sites and coastal facilities.  

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Video: Latest US strikes hit Iranian military targets

Video: Latest US strikes hit Iranian military targets

1m read
There are currently more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East.

Kuwaiti air defences intercept Iranian drones

26m read
US forces struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea-borne attack drones.

US–Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today

5m read
US troops enforcing a naval blockade on Iran, preventing maritime commerce from entering or exiting its ports. Trump officials have signaled that "leverage" — including the blockade and sustained military operations — will remain in place until a deal with Iran is arrived at, contingent on it acceding to Washington’s core demands, i.e. giving up its nuclear enrichment program.

Iran's 'dark fleet' gears up as US reimposes blockade

4m read