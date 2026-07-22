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US tightens naval blockade on Iran: 8 commercial ships redirected, 1 vessel disabled

Oil prices climb past $91 as US-Iran naval confrontation rattles global trade

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US Central Command has said the blockade targets only shipping linked to Iranian ports and is intended to cut off Tehran's oil exports while preserving freedom of navigation for other commercial traffic through the Gulf.
US Central Command has said the blockade targets only shipping linked to Iranian ports and is intended to cut off Tehran's oil exports while preserving freedom of navigation for other commercial traffic through the Gulf.
@CentCom | X

US forces under the Central Command have redirected eight commercial vessels and disabled one ship in the latest enforcement actions under Washington's naval blockade of Iran as the maritime campaign expands alongside a widening conflict between the two countries.

The latest operation comes as the US intensifies efforts to prevent vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports, while maintaining that international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains open for ships not trading with Iran.

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According to US military updates, the eight commercial vessels complied with orders to alter course after being hailed by coalition naval forces.

One additional vessel was disabled after it allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings, marking one of the most forceful enforcement actions since the blockade began in April.

The naval blockade was imposed after ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapsed.

US Central Command has said the operation targets only shipping linked to Iranian ports and is intended to cut off Tehran's oil exports while preserving freedom of navigation for other commercial traffic through the Gulf.

The latest interceptions come as the broader maritime security picture deteriorates across the Middle East.

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply in recent days amid missile, drone and shipping attacks linked to the conflict.

Shipping analytics firm Kpler reported a steep decline in vessel movements, while several tankers have reported security incidents near Oman.

Houthi's naval blockade on Saudi-linked shipping

At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement has declared a naval blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, raising fears that two of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints could face simultaneous disruptions.

The deteriorating security environment has pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent crude climbing above $91 a barrel in Asian trading Wednesday as traders priced in growing geopolitical risks to Middle Eastern energy supplies.

US officials have vowed to continue enforcing the blockade, warning that vessels attempting to violate the restrictions could face interception, diversion or, if they refuse repeated orders, disabling measures.

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