US pounds nearly 170 Iranian military targets in 48 hours as Gulf Conflict spirals, Hormuz flashpoint deepens

Two-night US assault hits Iranian air defenses, missiles and IRGC naval assets
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has struck approximately 170 Iranian military targets in two consecutive nights, marking one of Washington's largest sustained military operations against Iran since the latest Gulf crisis erupted.
The campaign underscores a shift from a limited retaliatory response toward a broader effort.
America's stated aim: to degrade Iran's military capabilities following attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
There are multiple unconfirmed reports of 2 major US strikes on IRGC headquarters in Tehran and an underground missile base, with allegations IRGC Chief Ahmad Wahidi has been eliminated, though the report cannot be independently verified at this point.
The first wave of strikes, conducted on July 7, targeted more than 80 military sites after Iran attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway.
According to CentCom, US forces struck Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile positions and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The Pentagon said the operation was intended to restore freedom of navigation through one of the world's busiest energy corridors.
A second round followed the next night, with U.S. forces hitting about 90 additional military targets along Iran's southern coastline.
CentCom said the strikes focused on air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage facilities, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure to further reduce Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and regional security.
The operations come as fighting between Washington and Tehran expands beyond isolated incidents into a broader regional confrontation.
Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks against US military facilities across the Gulf, including bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and other partner nations, while regional air defense systems have intercepted multiple incoming projectiles.
The renewed hostilities have further eroded a fragile ceasefire, intensified security concerns across the Gulf and heightened fears of disruption to global oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne crude exports.