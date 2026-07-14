More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, CENTCOM says
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets on Tuesday, as part of ongoing operations aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.
The five-hour mission, which ended at 10:15pm ET, targeted sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, according to CENTCOM.
US forces said they used precision weapons against Iranian coastal defence systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities.
The command said the strikes were intended to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten civilians and commercial vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
More than 50,000 US service members are currently deployed across the Middle East, CENTCOM said, adding that American forces remain prepared for further operations.
The US military has released video footage showing the aftermath of its latest strikes on an Iranian naval facility, saying the operation targeted Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The footage shows explosions near piers at the Bandar Abbas Naval Base, with fires and smoke rising from the facility during the attack.
US forces said they began the latest round of strikes at 4:45pm ET, marking the third consecutive night of attacks against Iran.
The command said the operations were directed by the US President and would continue to impose costs on Iranian forces.
CENTCOM also announced that US forces will resume a blockade of maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports from July 14 at 4pm ET.
The command said vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas would be subject to enforcement measures, while ships not violating the blockade would continue to receive support to ensure safe passage.
CENTCOM said the earlier blockade, implemented from April 13 to June 18, involved redirecting more than 140 compliant vessels, disabling nine non-compliant ships, and allowing more than 50 humanitarian aid vessels to pass.
The latest announcement follows CENTCOM’s disclosure that US forces used one-way attack sea drones for the first time in combat during strikes on Iran.
On Monday, three unmanned surface vessels targeted a submarine and ship maintenance facility at the Bandar Abbas Naval Base, according to CENTCOM.
The command released video footage showing explosions near piers, with smoke and fires visible at the port.
CENTCOM advised mariners operating near the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches to monitor official maritime notices and contact US naval forces through bridge-to-bridge communication channels when required.
The command said the Strait of Hormuz remains a vital route for global trade and maintained that Iran does not control the waterway.
“US forces are postured and prepared to ensure freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping,” CENTCOM said.