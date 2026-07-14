US-Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (July 14) as Gulf tensions escalate

2 UAE tankers attacked, US resumes blockade of Iran ports: Trump says deal still possible
The United States and Iran are once again trading military blows after a fragile diplomatic breakthrough collapsed, raising fresh concerns for Gulf residents over regional security, air travel, shipping and energy supplies.
Here are the key developments UAE residents should know today:
The conflict escalated after two UAE-flagged oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani waters, according to UAE authorities.
One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured. Fires aboard both vessels were brought under control, and the UAE condemned the attack as a violation of international law.
In response, the US military launched another round of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including coastal radar installations, air defense systems and facilities used to support attacks on commercial shipping.
The latest operation marks several consecutive nights of US strikes as Washington seeks to weaken Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the military escalation, Trump said Monday he still believes diplomacy remains possible.
"Yeah, I think a deal is possible," Trump told reporters. "We had a deal two days ago and then they said, 'We have to negotiate it further.'"
President Donald Trump announced that the United States will reinstate its naval blockade on Iranian ports, saying the objective is to prevent Tehran from using maritime trade to finance its military operations while allowing commercial vessels serving non-Iranian ports to continue transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Navy blockade on Iran ports is set to reinstated on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) at 20:00 UTC (00:00 GST on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Gulf Standard Time).
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important waterways, carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports.
Iran maintains that it has authority over maritime access, while Washington insists freedom of navigation must be preserved and rejects Tehran's claim to control the shipping lane.
Oil prices rose sharply — nearly 10%, the biggest one-day rise — early on Tuesday, as traders assessed the risk of further disruption to Gulf energy exports following the tanker attacks and renewed US strikes.
Analysts say prices could remain volatile as long as military operations continue around the Strait of Hormuz, even if commercial shipping outside Iranian ports remains open.
The latest fighting follows the collapse of a ceasefire framework negotiated last month that had briefly reduced hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
Both sides now accuse each other of violating the agreement, while military operations have resumed across the Gulf.
Stability in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical for the region and the rest of the world.
Although the latest attacks have heightened tensions, authorities have continued to emphasise preparedness, the resilience of national infrastructure and coordination with international partners to safeguard maritime trade and public safety.
Continued attacks on commercial shipping, combined with the renewed US blockade, could keep energy markets volatile in the days ahead.
Regional governments have heightened security around ports, critical infrastructure and maritime routes.
Airlines and shipping companies continue to monitor the evolving security situation, while officials urge the public to rely on verified government information as diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, Oman, Qatar and other regional mediators continue behind the scenes.