US launches new strikes on Iran: What UAE residents need to know today (July 12)

US launches strikes on Iran: The United States carried out new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the operation was ordered by President Donald Trump and aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to target commercial vessels.

UAE responds to missile threats: The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems are responding to missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats from Iran. Authorities said sounds heard in several areas were caused by UAE systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Residents have been urged to remain in safe locations, follow safety instructions and rely on official updates.

Qatar and Bahrain raise alerts: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior raised the country’s security threat level and advised residents to stay indoors or remain in safe locations. Bahrain also activated alarm sirens, asking citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow official updates.

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the strategic waterway “until further notice” after firing on a vessel it said had ignored shipping instructions. The strait is a key route for global energy supplies, carrying around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas trade.

Explosions reported in southern Iran: Iranian state media reported explosions in southern areas, including Bushehr, home to a nuclear power plant, and Bandar Abbas, a port city overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

Crew evacuates attacked ship: The crew of the container ship hit in the Strait of Hormuz abandoned the vessel and moved to a lifeboat, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran: The US said Iran had “blatantly attacked” a commercial vessel, while Tehran described the incident as warning shots against a ship that had taken an unauthorised route.

Leaders exchange threats: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed “revenge” over the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if there was any attempt on his life.

Oman pushes maritime proposal: Oman drafted a tentative proposal on managing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Seyyed Badr Al Busaidi discussed safe passage for vessels, regional developments and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Ceasefire efforts face pressure: The latest confrontation has further strained attempts to revive a fragile US-Iran ceasefire and reach a broader agreement.