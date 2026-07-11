US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (July 11, 2026)

Trump says Iran talks will continue: US President Donald Trump said Washington had agreed to continue negotiations with Tehran after Iran requested further discussions. However, he said the ceasefire was “over” and warned that further action could be considered if diplomacy fails.

Strait of Hormuz remains the main flashpoint: The US is demanding guarantees from Iran that the strategic waterway remains open and that commercial vessels can pass safely. The route is critical for global energy supplies and maritime trade.

Regional mediation efforts continue: Oman, Qatar and Pakistan are pushing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, while Saudi Arabia is holding discussions with Washington on regional security and maritime stability.

Iran warns it is prepared to defend itself: Tehran has said it will not surrender and remains ready for “all-out defence” if necessary, while expressing continued distrust of the US.

Iran nuclear sites under scrutiny: Satellite images analysed by CNN and the Institute for Science and International Security suggest Iran may be repairing or rebuilding nuclear and missile facilities damaged in previous strikes.