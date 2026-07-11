US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (July 11, 2026)

Diplomatic efforts continue as Strait of Hormuz, nuclear talks and markets remain in focus
US-Iran tensions remain a key regional concern as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation following renewed exchanges between Washington and Tehran.
The developments are being closely watched in the UAE and across the Gulf, with the main concerns centred on the Strait of Hormuz, shipping security, energy markets and the future of nuclear negotiations.
Stay updated on the latest developments: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on US-Iran tensions, Strait of Hormuz security, diplomatic efforts and regional developments.
Trump says Iran talks will continue: US President Donald Trump said Washington had agreed to continue negotiations with Tehran after Iran requested further discussions. However, he said the ceasefire was “over” and warned that further action could be considered if diplomacy fails.
Strait of Hormuz remains the main flashpoint: The US is demanding guarantees from Iran that the strategic waterway remains open and that commercial vessels can pass safely. The route is critical for global energy supplies and maritime trade.
Regional mediation efforts continue: Oman, Qatar and Pakistan are pushing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, while Saudi Arabia is holding discussions with Washington on regional security and maritime stability.
Iran warns it is prepared to defend itself: Tehran has said it will not surrender and remains ready for “all-out defence” if necessary, while expressing continued distrust of the US.
Iran nuclear sites under scrutiny: Satellite images analysed by CNN and the Institute for Science and International Security suggest Iran may be repairing or rebuilding nuclear and missile facilities damaged in previous strikes.
Markets react to uncertainty: Gold and oil prices are being closely monitored as investors assess risks linked to the Middle East tensions, shipping disruptions and global energy demand.
Trump said Iran had requested further discussions and that Washington had agreed to continue talks aimed at ending the conflict permanently.
However, Trump said the ceasefire between the two sides was no longer in place and warned that the US could consider other options if diplomatic efforts fail.
US officials said negotiators have limited time to reach an agreement, with key issues including Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security and safe maritime passage.
The Strait of Hormuz continues to be at the centre of the crisis.
The US has demanded that Iran publicly confirm the waterway is open and guarantee that commercial vessels will not be targeted.
The strategic waterway, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a major share of global oil and gas shipments.
Iran has insisted that operations in the strait fall under its control and has suggested ships may need to pay fees for passage, despite the waterway being widely recognised as an international maritime route.
Regional countries are working to prevent further escalation.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Oman for talks on the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional developments.
Qatar and Pakistan have also stepped up diplomatic engagement, with officials holding discussions with Iranian leaders.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held talks with US President Donald Trump on regional developments, maritime security and US-Iran negotiations.
Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with both sides stressing the importance of continued coordination.
New satellite imagery analysed by CNN and the Institute for Science and International Security suggests Iran may be repairing or rebuilding nuclear and missile facilities damaged in previous US-Israeli strikes.
The images reportedly show activity at the Parchin military complex and the Taleghan 2 facility near Tehran, along with work around underground tunnels near Isfahan.
The findings have raised concerns in Washington over whether Tehran has breached commitments under a June memorandum of understanding aimed at maintaining the status quo of its nuclear programme.
The ongoing tensions are also influencing global financial markets, with investors watching oil supplies, shipping routes and safe-haven assets.
Gold prices: Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,103.23 per ounce on Friday, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.7% to $4,113.70 per ounce.
Oil markets: The Strait of Hormuz uncertainty has added pressure to global oil markets, although prices have not surged as sharply as expected due to weaker global demand and increased supply availability.
Global demand outlook: The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to record its first annual decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, citing higher prices and supply disruptions linked to the conflict.
For UAE residents, prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect energy markets, shipping costs and regional economic activity, while global supply and demand trends will continue to influence prices.
Shipping and energy: Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil prices, shipping costs and global trade.
Flights and travel: Residents should monitor airline updates and regional airspace advisories as the situation develops.
Diplomatic developments: Talks involving Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the US could determine the next phase of the crisis.
Regional security: Gulf countries continue to monitor developments as efforts continue to prevent further escalation.