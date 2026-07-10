US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (July 10, 2026)

Jordan intercepts missiles: Jordan's Armed Forces said its air defences intercepted "several missiles and drones" that entered the kingdom's airspace Thursday, marking another instance of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and the Gulf. Military officials said the interceptions were carried out to protect civilians and prevent debris from falling into populated areas. Jordan has repeatedly emphasised that it will not allow its territory or airspace to be used by either side in the conflict. The kingdom has previously intercepted Iranian missiles and drones launched toward Israel during earlier phases of regional hostilities, underscoring its increasingly delicate balancing act between security cooperation with Western allies and maintaining regional stability.