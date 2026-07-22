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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region

UAE reaffirms solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq after strikes

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region with missiles and drones, calling them a serious violation of the sovereignty of neighbouring states.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of the countries concerned.

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It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and its support for all measures taken to safeguard their security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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