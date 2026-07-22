UAE reaffirms solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq after strikes
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region with missiles and drones, calling them a serious violation of the sovereignty of neighbouring states.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of the countries concerned.
It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and its support for all measures taken to safeguard their security and stability.