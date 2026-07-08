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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait

Foreign Ministry says attacks violate the sovereignty of both Gulf states

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE says the attacks constituted a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, and posed a threat to their security and stability.
UAE says the attacks constituted a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, and posed a threat to their security and stability.
MoFA

Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, and posed a threat to their security and stability.

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The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at preserving their security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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