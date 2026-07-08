Foreign Ministry says attacks violate the sovereignty of both Gulf states
Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, and posed a threat to their security and stability.
The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at preserving their security and stability.