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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist and unprovoked ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the three brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

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The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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