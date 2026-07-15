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UAE strongly condemns fresh Iran strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

MoFA affirms attacks constitute flagrant violation of brotherly nations' sovereignty

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UAE strongly condemns fresh Iran strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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US-Israel-Iran war

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