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UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait

Gulf tensions rise as UAE slams Iran’s renewed cross-border attacks on neighbouring states

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UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait
Gulf News

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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