Ministry says AI-powered services are speeding up government transactions across the UAE
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that it completed nearly 16 million digital transactions during the first half of this year through an intelligent, AI-powered service ecosystem, underscoring the ministry’s transformation from simply digitising procedures to building a smart, data-driven platform that leverages advanced technologies to deliver faster, more efficient and proactive services.
The milestone reflects the ministry’s success in developing an operating model focused on simplifying the customer journey, reducing transaction processing times and enhancing service quality, in line with the UAE Government’s vision of strengthening digital leadership, improving government efficiency and advancing the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.
The continued growth in the use of digital channels also demonstrates the reliability of the ministry’s smart services ecosystem and its ability to provide round-the-clock services through digital platforms, supporting ease of doing business, increasing customer satisfaction and enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE labour market.
Hamda Al Ghass, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Digital Business Development Sector at MOHRE, said that digital transformation is a cornerstone of the ministry’s strategy, noting that the ministry continues to invest in advanced technologies while harnessing artificial intelligence and data analytics to develop services that are more efficient, user-friendly and proactive. These efforts, she said, enhance customer experience and support the UAE Government’s ambition to reinforce its global leadership in digital government.
She added that completing nearly 16 million digital transactions during the first half of the year reflects the ministry’s success in building an advanced government services ecosystem that goes beyond accelerating procedures to improving the customer journey, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting data-driven decision-making. These achievements, she noted, strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and reinforce the country’s position as a global leader in digital government services.
The ministry develops its services through an advanced digital infrastructure that extends beyond conventional process automation by integrating artificial intelligence and data analytics to create services capable of anticipating customer needs. The system also strengthens digital integration with government entities and strategic partners, contributing to greater operational efficiency, faster decision-making, and the delivery of integrated, secure and agile services.
These initiatives form part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at building an interconnected and secure digital government ecosystem founded on innovation, flexibility and easy access to services. The strategy enhances the labour market’s readiness for future requirements while supporting the UAE’s vision of establishing a world-leading model for efficient, proactive digital government.