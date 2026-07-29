Hamda Al Ghass, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Digital Business Development Sector at MOHRE, said that digital transformation is a cornerstone of the ministry’s strategy, noting that the ministry continues to invest in advanced technologies while harnessing artificial intelligence and data analytics to develop services that are more efficient, user-friendly and proactive. These efforts, she said, enhance customer experience and support the UAE Government’s ambition to reinforce its global leadership in digital government.