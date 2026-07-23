Ajman launches UAE's first Agentic AI service to renew trade licences

Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Digital Ajman, said, “The department is leading the development of the digital infrastructure and shared platforms that enable government entities to deliver more proactive, efficient and effective services. Our goal is to move beyond services that wait for customers to search for them towards services that proactively reach customers, understand their needs, coordinate processes in the background and deliver a simpler, smoother and more efficient government experience.”