Omar Al Olama tasked with leading the federal technology body
Dubai: The UAE has established a new federal authority to oversee artificial intelligence, data governance and digital government, in a move designed to consolidate the country’s technology agenda under a single national framework.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Federal Authority for Artificial Intelligence and Data, as the unified national umbrella for managing data, artificial intelligence and digital government across the country.
The new authority will report directly to the UAE Cabinet and will be led by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the authority's objective is to build a government that is "more efficient, flexible and proactive", while accelerating the use of advanced technologies to improve public services and support future generations.
"We are continuing to develop the government of the future," Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that data and AI-powered tools would enable faster decision-making, stronger government performance and improved services for citizens and residents.
The authority brings together the responsibilities of the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office, the Information and Digital Government Sector within the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and the Emirates Data Office.
The Authority’s functions include unifying national directions and priorities that support a unified digital government system using Agentic AI, proposing national public policies, legislation and strategies, and ensuring alignment and integration between digital initiatives and projects at the federal and local levels.
The Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority will develop and lead the national AI strategy, work to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country's GDP, and manage government data to ensure its quality, availability and sharing across federal entities.
The Authority will operate and develop AI-powered national data platforms to support evidence-based government decision-making, and will oversee the design and delivery of proactive, integrated digital services that put the needs of the individual at the centre.
Its mandate also covers setting standards and guidelines for data and AI management, digital transformation and government services, ensuring compliance across federal entities, and building national capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital transformation through research, development and technical advisory services.
The Authority will also work to enhance international coordination and building partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence, data and digital government, and to support cybersecurity efforts and government information security management. This work will contribute to consolidating the UAE’s global standing as a hub for digital innovation and smart government solutions.