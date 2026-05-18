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UAE launches country's largest government training programme targeting 80,000 federal employees

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s transition towards UAE Government 4.0 had officially begun

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The initiative was announced during a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The initiative was announced during a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
@HHShkMohd

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet today launched the country’s largest government training programme targeting 80,000 federal employees as part of a national transformation drive aimed at integrating AI into half of all government services and operations.

The initiative was announced during a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet today discussed the transformation strategy, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to position the UAE government among the world’s leading governments in adopting “agentic AI” technologies across public sector operations and services.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the overall framework outlining the roles of ministries and federal entities in implementing the national transformation project, which targets the adoption of agentic AI technologies across 50 per cent of government services and operational processes.

The Cabinet also launched the largest government training programme of its kind in the UAE, aimed at equipping 80,000 federal employees with skills in agentic AI technologies and tools.

The programme will include ministers, senior executives and employees across ministries, authorities and federal government entities as part of wider efforts to accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the first package of AI-powered transformational government service bundles designed for citizens, residents, businesses, and investors.

The government also approved a national policy to strengthen artificial intelligence integration within the healthcare sector through the development of a national AI-powered medical system, expansion of digital healthcare infrastructure and training healthcare professionals in advanced AI capabilities.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s transition towards “UAE Government 4.0” had officially begun, adding that a national retreat would soon be held to discuss the transformation strategy.

He added that Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan would oversee the transformation journey, stressing that the UAE’s next goal is to become “the best government in the world” in adopting agentic artificial intelligence technologies. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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