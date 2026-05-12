Sheikh Mohammed reviews progress of project to deploy Agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within 2 years

“In a rapidly evolving world, the UAE Government has chosen to lead the shift towards integrating AI into its daily work, a government that operates and serves people around the clock. AI now helps design programmes and policies, develop solutions, deliver services, and support decision making, ensuring the highest quality of service,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Our teams are leading this national transformation. Their ability to work with future technologies is key to our success. Our ambitions are boundless, and the road ahead demands even greater determination worthy of the UAE’s name,” His Highness added.