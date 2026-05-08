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Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Cartier

Sheikh Maktoum and Cartier chief Louis Ferla discuss opportunities in the UAE

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Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, meets with Louis Ferla, CEO of Cartier.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, meets with Louis Ferla, CEO of Cartier.
Dubai Media Office

The meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration and Dubai’s continued efforts to strengthen its position as a global destination for luxury retail and premium consumer brands.

During the discussions, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s business-friendly environment and the country’s approach of working closely with the private sector to drive economic growth and attract international investment.

The talks also touched on Dubai’s growing appeal for global luxury brands, supported by the emirate’s infrastructure, tourism ecosystem and flexible business policies that continue to attract companies looking to expand their regional presence.

Innovation, design and changing consumer trends were also discussed, alongside the increasing importance of integrated retail experiences in the luxury sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

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