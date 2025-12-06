Sheikh Mohammed hosts delegation of top African business and philanthropic leaders

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said, "The UAE and Dubai believe deeply in the power of partnership to accelerate progress. Our ties with Africa are rooted in deep historical, human and economic connections, and we view the continent as a key partner in shaping a more prosperous and stable future for our region and the world. The UAE's innovation-driven development and Africa's remarkable dynamism create strong synergies with far-reaching potential. By working closely with partners across the continent, we aim to advance innovation, strengthen energy and food security, expand opportunity, and build pathways for more resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies."