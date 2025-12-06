GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed attends Dubai wedding reception

Ceremony at Al Rimal Hall honours the unions of four sons from the Bin Ghadeer family

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum extended warm wishes to newlyweds.
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended a wedding reception in Dubai. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The reception, held at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai, was hosted by Salem Saeed bin Ghadeer, Ghadir Matar bin Ghadeer, Hamad Dhaif bin Ghadeer and Mishaan Saeed bin Ghadeer to celebrate the weddings of their sons.

The grooms — Matar Salem Saeed bin Ghadeer, Matar Ghadeer Matar bin Ghadeer, Rashid Hamad Dhaif bin Ghadeer and Saeed Mishaan Saeed bin Ghadeer — married the daughters of Ali Obaid bin Ghadeer, Matar Saeed Al Marir Al Ketbi, Salem Rashid bin Ghadeer and Saber Saeed Saber Al Ketbi, respectively.

Sheikh Mohammed and the accompanying dignitaries congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them happiness and success in their new lives.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
