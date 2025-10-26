UAE leaders attend wedding of Faisal Al Bannai’s sons

The families expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the attendees of the celebration
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday attended a wedding reception hosted by Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai to celebrate the marriages of his sons — Abdulaziz to the daughter of Najeeb Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zarouni, and Abdullah to the daughter of Sameer Mir Abdulaziz Al Khouri.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also attended the wedding celebration.
The reception, held at Erth Abu Dhabi, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.
His Highness the President offered his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a joyful and blessed life together
Also, a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, dignitaries, and guests were present and extended their congratulations to the newlyweds and their families.
The families expressed their heartfelt appreciation to His Highness for attending the celebration, describing his presence as a reflection of the leadership’s strong bond with the Emirati people and commitment to sharing in their joyous occasions.
The celebration featured traditional Emirati performance.
