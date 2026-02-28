GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia affirms full solidarity with UAE after Iranian attacks

Mohamed bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Salman discuss security after strikes on UAE

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
File photo: Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left)
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, the two leaders discussed developments in the region and the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted the territory of the UAE and a number of sisterly countries.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks and affirmed its full solidarity with the UAE, standing by it and placing all its capabilities at its disposal in support of any measures it may take.

For his part, the UAE President expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the fraternal stance of the Kingdom, its solidarity and its support for the UAE.

Both leaders warned of the serious consequences of continued violations of state sovereignty and international law through such attacks, stressing that these actions represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

They also called for restraint and for resorting to diplomatic solutions to preserve regional security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
UAESaudi ArabiaIranUS-Israel-Iran war

