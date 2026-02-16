GOLD/FOREX
Abdulaziz Mohammed Faraj Al Mulla appointed Director General of Federal Tax Authority

UAE President issues Federal Decree on DG appointment with rank of Ministry Undersecretary

Gulf News Report
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, issued a Federal Decree appointing Abdulaziz Mohammed Faraj Al Mulla as Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla has more than 20 years of professional experience in financial management, investment and economic governance. He previously served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Investment Fund, and as Executive Director of the Dubai Financial Support Fund. He also coordinated tax affairs within the Government of Dubai.

Al Mulla has experience in taxation, business development, public policy development, and strategic and financial methodologies.

He is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Programme for Leadership Development. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University, a Master’s degree in Law from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University, a Master’s degree in Big Data and Business Analytics, and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

