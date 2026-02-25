Bath kits, dry fruits, bedsheets: Scindia calls BSNL director visit arrangements ‘unacceptable’, orders action

An internal order detailing elaborate protocol for a Prayagraj visit goes viral
Dubai: Indian federal Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered action against a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director after an internal office order detailing elaborate protocol arrangements for his proposed visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh triggered a controversy.
Government sources told NDTV on Wednesday that Scindia took serious note of the episode, describing it as “improper, unacceptable, and shocking.”
According to officials, a show-cause notice has been issued to Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access) on the BSNL Board, seeking an explanation within seven days.
“The minister made it very clear that the matter is a violation of established norms,” sources said, adding that the government “will not let it go easily.”
The controversy erupted after an official order linked to Banzal’s scheduled February 25-26 visit to Prayagraj began circulating widely on social media. The document outlined extensive preparations, assigning nearly 50 officials to handle around 20 tasks associated with the trip.
The minute-to-minute plan included arrangements for bathing at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to religious sites such as Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri temples.
Particularly drawing criticism were references to “snan kits,” which reportedly included items such as towels, slippers, combs, mirrors, oil bottles, and undergarments. The order also instructed officials to arrange items ranging from bedsheets at the ghat to dry fruit bowls and toiletries at the hotel and Circuit House.
Soon after the order went viral, Banzal’s visit was cancelled.
BSNL India later acknowledged the incident, stating that the arrangements did not conform to the organisation’s professional standards.
“An instance of non-adherence to standing instructions has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL,” the company said in a post on X.
The public sector telecom firm added that “appropriate action has been taken against the concerned” and reiterated instructions for strict adherence to prescribed conduct rules.
The episode sparked debate over the use of public sector resources, particularly as BSNL continues to face financial challenges. The state-owned telecom operator has been reporting losses, intensifying scrutiny over internal governance and administrative practices.
Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer with more than three decades of experience in telecom networks. According to information available on the BSNL website, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics, a Master’s degree in computer science, and an MBA.
Officials said further action will depend on the Director’s response to the show-cause notice.