Bath kits, dry fruits, bedsheets: Scindia calls BSNL director visit arrangements ‘unacceptable’, orders action

The controversy erupted after an official order linked to Banzal’s scheduled February 25-26 visit to Prayagraj began circulating widely on social media. The document outlined extensive preparations, assigning nearly 50 officials to handle around 20 tasks associated with the trip.

“The minister made it very clear that the matter is a violation of established norms,” sources said, adding that the government “will not let it go easily.”

Particularly drawing criticism were references to “snan kits,” which reportedly included items such as towels, slippers, combs, mirrors, oil bottles, and undergarments. The order also instructed officials to arrange items ranging from bedsheets at the ghat to dry fruit bowls and toiletries at the hotel and Circuit House.

“An instance of non-adherence to standing instructions has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL,” the company said in a post on X.

Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer with more than three decades of experience in telecom networks. According to information available on the BSNL website, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics, a Master’s degree in computer science, and an MBA.

The episode sparked debate over the use of public sector resources, particularly as BSNL continues to face financial challenges. The state-owned telecom operator has been reporting losses, intensifying scrutiny over internal governance and administrative practices.

