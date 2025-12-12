DGCA fires inspectors amid IndiGo meltdown and summons CEO again

With cancellations stranding tens of thousands of passengers, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned once more by the four-member DGCA committee set up to investigate the disruptions. Elbers is scheduled to appear again on Friday, days after the regulator issued him a show-cause notice. IndiGo has already sought more time to respond, saying it is “realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” given the scale and complexity of its operations.