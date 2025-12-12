GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo hires aviation veteran for independent review after disruption

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has hired an aviation veteran to probe the root causes of its worst-ever operational meltdown, which saw over 1,600 flights cancelled in early December 2025 alone.

The crisis stranded lakhs of passengers amid pilot shortages and new crew rest rules. The airline’s board has approved Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran with over four decades of international aviation experience, to conduct a comprehensive review and root cause analysis of the incident and its contributing factors.

The disruptions erupted on December 2, triggered by IndiGo’s failure to adapt to stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) introduced in November, including 48-hour weekly pilot rest. Cancellations peaked at 1,000+ on December 5, affecting hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with 4,290 domestic flights cancelled by December 9.​

The DGCA granted temporary exemptions but ordered a 10 per cent winter schedule cut, focusing on competitive routes, after on-time performance plunged to 67.7 per cent in November. Shares dropped 15 per cent as costs soared from crew issues and stranded passengers.

Veteran global expert to lead review

Captain Illson’s career spans roles across the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and several major global carriers.

“With expertise in safety leadership, international aviation standards, and new aircraft technologies, Captain Illson is uniquely qualified to drive a thorough assessment,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline has said it intends to ensure an objective understanding of what went wrong and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

Crisis management

The decision follows the recommendation of IndiGo’s Crisis Management Group (CMG), which was established by the board to review the recent events and advise corrective measures.

“The CMG advised commissioning an independent expert review to ensure complete transparency and accountability,” the airline said.

With board approval now secured, the independent review will commence immediately, and a detailed report will be submitted to the IndiGo Board upon completion.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the findings will help identify operational gaps and areas for improvement across its network. “This assessment is part of our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and reliability for our passengers,” the statement read.

