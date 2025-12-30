The arrest of Captain Virendra Sejwal follows an investigation into an incident at Terminal 1 on 19 December, which reportedly left a passenger injured in front of his family. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitraveer Singh stated that investigators had reviewed CCTV footage and recorded witness statements before effecting the arrest.

Dubai: An Air India Express pilot has been arrested and released on bail following an alleged physical assault on a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, police confirmed on Tuesday.

"In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded," DCP Singh said. "The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected."

The situation escalated from a verbal dispute into a physical altercation after Mr Dewan objected to the group cutting in. Mr Dewan alleged that Captain Sejwal directed verbal abuse at him before the assault took place. Images later shared by the victim showed blood on his face, an injury he claimed occurred in full view of his traumatised daughter.

The confrontation reportedly began near a security checkpoint as the complainant, Ankit Dewan, was travelling with his family, including a four-month-old infant. According to the victim's statement, the family had been directed to a staff lane to accommodate their stroller when a group of airline staff, including the off-duty pilot, allegedly bypassed the queue.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) was eventually registered on 22 December, three days after the incident. Following the filing, Mr Dewan underwent a medical examination and provided a detailed statement to the authorities.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Mr Dewan claimed he was initially pressured to sign a letter promising not to pursue the matter further. He stated he felt forced to comply at the time to avoid missing his flight and forfeiting 120,000 rupees in holiday bookings.

As the offences applied in the case are bailable under Indian law, the pilot was released shortly after the arrest was processed. Air India Express has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the current employment status of the pilot following the police action.

Captain Sejwal has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. While the pilot had previously joined the probe for questioning by the investigating officer, police moved to formalise the arrest this week.

