Plane from India carrying 138 passengers crash-lands in Phuket

Aircraft hits runway after landing gear failure, causing structural damage
Dubai: An Air India Express aircraft arriving from India carrying 138 passengers made a crash landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand after experiencing a landing gear malfunction, according to media reports.
The aircraft reportedly struck the runway heavily while attempting to land after the landing wheels failed to deploy properly, causing part of the plane’s structure to sustain damage.
Airport authorities immediately closed the runway following the incident while emergency teams responded to secure the area and assist passengers.
Despite the dramatic landing, all passengers miraculously survived, and no serious injuries were reported, according to initial reports cited by aviation sources.
Officials have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the landing gear failure, while airport operations were temporarily disrupted as crews worked to clear the runway and assess the damage.