GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Plane from India carrying 138 passengers crash-lands in Phuket

Aircraft hits runway after landing gear failure, causing structural damage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Plane from India carrying 138 passengers crash-lands in Phuket
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Dubai: An Air India Express aircraft arriving from India carrying 138 passengers made a crash landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand after experiencing a landing gear malfunction, according to media reports.

The aircraft reportedly struck the runway heavily while attempting to land after the landing wheels failed to deploy properly, causing part of the plane’s structure to sustain damage.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Airport authorities immediately closed the runway following the incident while emergency teams responded to secure the area and assist passengers.

Despite the dramatic landing, all passengers miraculously survived, and no serious injuries were reported, according to initial reports cited by aviation sources.

Officials have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the landing gear failure, while airport operations were temporarily disrupted as crews worked to clear the runway and assess the damage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Air India group, including Air India Express, has announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights. Photo used for illustrative purposes

AI, IX surcharge: How much will UAE-India airfare go up

4m read
ATF costs, nearly 40% of airline expenses, surge in India amid high Excise Duty and VAT

Air India surcharges hike, check fares before booking

2m read
Extra services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah launched for disrupted travellers.

Air India adds 32 UAE flights amid regional disruption

2m read
Additional flights cover Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah, prioritising passengers with active bookings.

Air India adds extra UAE flights amid cancellations

2m read