Viral outrage: Air India Express pilot allegedly assaults SpiceJet passenger in front of child

Assault allegedly happened in front of his 7-yr-old child, leaving the family traumatised
A SpiceJet passenger has accused an Air India Express pilot of assaulting him over an alleged queue dispute at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1, sparking widespread attention on social media.
The incident unfolded when Dewan and his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller, were guided to a staff/security lane to make their passage through the airport easier.
While waiting in the lane, some staff members and the pilot allegedly cut the queue, prompting Dewan to raise an objection.
According to Dewan, Captain Virender Sejwal then called him “anpadh” (uneducated), and what began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical assault.
Ankit Dewan shared a photograph showing blood on his face, saying the assault occurred in front of his seven-year-old daughter, leaving the family traumatised. He claimed he was forced to sign a letter agreeing not to pursue the matter, to avoid missing his flight and losing ₹120,000 in holiday bookings.
Tagging the Delhi Police, Dewan questioned why he could not immediately file a complaint, warning that CCTV footage might be lost. The police said no formal complaint has been received yet but confirmed legal action will follow once a written complaint is filed.
Speaking to NDTV, Dewan described the incident as “very disturbing,” emphasising the impact on his wife and children. He said the confrontation began at a security check where he and his family, travelling with a baby in a stroller, were directed to a staff lane.
Dewan alleged that the pilot, identified as Captain Virender Sejwal, verbally abused him before physically striking him during the frisking process. Dewan’s wife reportedly overheard the pilot threaten the attack beforehand.
Although Dewan sustained non-serious injuries, he said the incident left his children traumatised. His daughter, in particular, became fearful of flying for the first time, while the entire family struggled to cope with the stress.
Air India Express condemned the pilot’s behaviour and confirmed he has been removed from official duties pending investigation. The airline clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time and reiterated its commitment to professional conduct.
