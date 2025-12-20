GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Viral outrage: Air India Express pilot allegedly assaults SpiceJet passenger in front of child

Assault allegedly happened in front of his 7-yr-old child, leaving the family traumatised

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Delhi Police confirmed no formal complaint has been received yet but said legal action will follow once a written complaint is filed.
Delhi Police confirmed no formal complaint has been received yet but said legal action will follow once a written complaint is filed.
X

A SpiceJet passenger has accused an Air India Express pilot of assaulting him over an alleged queue dispute at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1, sparking widespread attention on social media.

How the incident happened

The incident unfolded when Dewan and his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller, were guided to a staff/security lane to make their passage through the airport easier.

While waiting in the lane, some staff members and the pilot allegedly cut the queue, prompting Dewan to raise an objection.

According to Dewan, Captain Virender Sejwal then called him “anpadh” (uneducated), and what began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical assault.

Bloodied face in front of daughter

Ankit Dewan shared a photograph showing blood on his face, saying the assault occurred in front of his seven-year-old daughter, leaving the family traumatised. He claimed he was forced to sign a letter agreeing not to pursue the matter, to avoid missing his flight and losing ₹120,000 in holiday bookings.

Complaint delays raise concerns

Tagging the Delhi Police, Dewan questioned why he could not immediately file a complaint, warning that CCTV footage might be lost. The police said no formal complaint has been received yet but confirmed legal action will follow once a written complaint is filed.

Confrontation at security check

Speaking to NDTV, Dewan described the incident as “very disturbing,” emphasising the impact on his wife and children. He said the confrontation began at a security check where he and his family, travelling with a baby in a stroller, were directed to a staff lane.

Dewan alleged that the pilot, identified as Captain Virender Sejwal, verbally abused him before physically striking him during the frisking process. Dewan’s wife reportedly overheard the pilot threaten the attack beforehand.

Family traumatised

Although Dewan sustained non-serious injuries, he said the incident left his children traumatised. His daughter, in particular, became fearful of flying for the first time, while the entire family struggled to cope with the stress.

Airline takes action

Air India Express condemned the pilot’s behaviour and confirmed he has been removed from official duties pending investigation. The airline clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time and reiterated its commitment to professional conduct.

Related Topics:
indiaair indiaViral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Several flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility.

Are UAE- Delhi flights affected by dense fog?

3m read
IndiGo cancels up to 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across India. Aviation authorities are redistributing its slots to competitors.

IndiGo cancellations: Rival airlines to get 110 slots

3m read
The disruption affected 'several airports' across India, impacting a range of carriers, not just one.

Network glitch disrupts airport check-ins across India

2m read
The hoax email coincided with a separate mid-air security scare involving Air India Express flight IX 1023 from Mumbai to Varanasi, which received a bomb threat while airborne

Bomb threats at Delhi airport, AI flight raise alarm

2m read