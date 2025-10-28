If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000
Dubai: A routine flight from Chicago to Frankfurt turned into a harrowing scene when 28-year-old Indian national Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli allegedly stabbed two teenage boys with a metal fork and assaulted other passengers — forcing the pilot to divert to Boston Logan International Airport, multiple US media outlets reported.
According to CNN, Usiripalli has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The violent outburst occurred shortly after meal service aboard Lufthansa Flight 431, which had taken off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport en route to Frankfurt.
The Washington Post reported that one of the victims — a 17-year-old boy — was asleep in his middle seat when he awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Moments later, the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in the left collarbone with a fork.
Usiripalli then lunged at another 17-year-old sitting next to the first victim and stabbed him in the back of the head, leaving a laceration, according to The New York Post.
When crew members and passengers tried to restrain him, the situation escalated further. Prosecutors told CNN that Usiripalli formed his fingers into the shape of a gun, placed them in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger. He also slapped a female passenger and attempted to strike a flight attendant.
As panic spread, the captain declared an in-flight emergency and diverted the aircraft to Boston Logan International Airport, roughly two hours after departure. The plane landed safely with more than 200 passengers on board, and federal officers arrested Usiripalli on the tarmac.
The CNN, citing US prosecutors, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took over the case after landing. Both teenage victims received medical care for non-life-threatening injuries.
Usiripalli previously entered the US on a student visa to pursue a master’s programme in biblical studies, but currently has no lawful immigration status in the country.
Authorities have not released a motive for the attack, and there is no indication yet of mental-health or substance-abuse factors.
The mid-air assault comes amid a spike in unruly passenger incidents and heightened aviation disruptions linked to the ongoing US government shutdown.
The Washington Post noted that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has documented more than 1,200 cases of violent or disruptive behaviour on flights this year — a record high straining airline crews and security systems.
Usiripalli appeared in federal court in Boston on Monday and was detained pending a bail hearing. The US Attorney’s Office said the investigation is continuing.
