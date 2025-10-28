According to CNN, Usiripalli has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.

The Washington Post reported that one of the victims — a 17-year-old boy — was asleep in his middle seat when he awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Moments later, the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in the left collarbone with a fork.

Usiripalli then lunged at another 17-year-old sitting next to the first victim and stabbed him in the back of the head, leaving a laceration, according to The New York Post.

When crew members and passengers tried to restrain him, the situation escalated further. Prosecutors told CNN that Usiripalli formed his fingers into the shape of a gun, placed them in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger. He also slapped a female passenger and attempted to strike a flight attendant.

As panic spread, the captain declared an in-flight emergency and diverted the aircraft to Boston Logan International Airport, roughly two hours after departure. The plane landed safely with more than 200 passengers on board, and federal officers arrested Usiripalli on the tarmac.

