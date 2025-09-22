GOLD/FOREX
Air India pilot gets scare: First-time flyer mistakes cockpit for lavatory

The incident has sparked debate over passenger awareness and cabin design

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Air India Express

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi witnessed tense moments on Monday after a passenger tried to open the cockpit door mid-air, mistakenly believing it was the lavatory.

According to airline officials, the passenger, reportedly flying for the first time, walked toward the cockpit and attempted to enter. The cockpit alarm was triggered as soon as he pressed the access code panel, prompting immediate action from the cabin crew. The captain denied entry in line with international aviation safety rules designed to prevent hijack scenarios.

Witnesses said fellow passengers were alarmed before the crew quickly restrained the man and calmed the situation. Air India Express later issued a statement confirming that safety protocols worked as intended and that no breach of cockpit security occurred.

On landing in Varanasi, the individual — identified only as “Mr. Mani” — along with his travel companions, was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning.

The incident has sparked debate over passenger awareness and cabin design. Aviation experts note that first-time flyers often struggle with aircraft layouts and called for clearer signage and stronger pre-flight instructions to avoid similar scares in the future.

Related Topics:
OffbeatAviationviral

