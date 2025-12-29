Bookings for Air India Express ‘PayDay sale’ are open until January 1, 2026
Dubai: Air India Express has launched its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’, offering international fares from about Dh235, giving UAE travellers cheaper options to fly to India and beyond in 2026.
The limited-period sale is open for bookings until January 1, 2026, with special prices available across the airline’s domestic and international network.
On international routes, Lite fares start at ₹5,355 (around Dh235), while Value fares start at ₹5,590 (around Dh246). The fares apply to travel between January 12 and October 31, 2026.
UAE-based passengers booking via the airline’s mobile app can also benefit from zero convenience fees, while website bookings attract no convenience fee when paid through net banking.
The airline is also offering discounted baggage add-ons, with international check-in baggage priced at ₹2,500 (around Dh110) for 20 kg on Lite fares.
Air India Express said loyalty members can access additional discounts, including 25 per cent off Business Class fares on select flights operated by its Boeing 737 8 aircraft.
Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also get extra savings on bookings made through the airline’s website and app.
Special concessions are available to students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel, and their dependents, along with flexible payment options such as EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later.
Last week, Air India Express received its first line-fit Boeing 737 8 MAX aircraft. It is the first aircraft made explicitly for Air India since the Tata Group took over the airline from the government in 2022.
The aircraft, registered as VT-RNT, honours the group’s former chairman emeritus Ratan Naval Tata with a special livery, according to Flight Radar. Tata passed away in October last year.
