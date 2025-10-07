UAE travel deals starting Dh2,995: Etihad offers discounts on 12 new destinations

The week-long sale gives passengers a limited window to grab discounted tickets
Dubai: UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways, has rolled out a special premium fare sale to its latest destinations, offering travellers attractive rates for journeys until December 15.
The promotion runs until October 9, giving passengers a short window to secure discounted tickets.
The sale covers Etihad’s expanding network, including destinations such as Addis Ababa, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Kazan, Krabi, Sumatra, Peshawar, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Taipei.
The promotion comes as part of Etihad’s ongoing strategic growth, highlighted by the recent launch of services to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Sumatra, Indonesia—strengthening the airline’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
Business class travellers can enjoy a luxurious airport experience at Zayed International Airport, including access to the three-floor Etihad Lounges, restaurant-style à la carte dining, and the airline’s signature ‘dine anytime’ service.
For complete fare details and bookings, passengers can visit etihad.com or reach out to their preferred travel agent.
