UAE travel deals starting Dh2,995: Etihad offers discounts on 12 new destinations

The week-long sale gives passengers a limited window to grab discounted tickets

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Etihad Airways launches premium sale to newest destinations
Supplied/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways, has rolled out a special premium fare sale to its latest destinations, offering travellers attractive rates for journeys until December 15.

The promotion runs until October 9, giving passengers a short window to secure discounted tickets.

Explore Etihad’s newest routes

The sale covers Etihad’s expanding network, including destinations such as Addis Ababa, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Kazan, Krabi, Sumatra, Peshawar, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Taipei.

Strategic expansion in Asia-Pacific

The promotion comes as part of Etihad’s ongoing strategic growth, highlighted by the recent launch of services to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Sumatra, Indonesia—strengthening the airline’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Premium airport experience

Business class travellers can enjoy a luxurious airport experience at Zayed International Airport, including access to the three-floor Etihad Lounges, restaurant-style à la carte dining, and the airline’s signature ‘dine anytime’ service.

Book now for exclusive fares

For complete fare details and bookings, passengers can visit etihad.com or reach out to their preferred travel agent.

