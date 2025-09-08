The sale spotlights several of Etihad’s newly launched destinations, including Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, and Taipei—giving UAE residents more options for leisure and business travel. Etihad says the campaign is designed to give passengers the chance to explore “exciting places worldwide at exceptional fares,” paired with the airline’s renowned hospitality.

Dubai: Etihad Airways has rolled out its “Winter Sale” campaign, with up to 30% off economy fares to select destinations. The offer runs until September 11, 2025, for travel between September 2025 and March 2026.

Etihad is ramping up its network: seven new destinations added this year include Medina, Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tashkent, Bucharest, and Almaty. That brings the total to 29 new connections.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.