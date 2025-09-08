GOLD/FOREX
New winter sale: Etihad drops fares by up to 30% across Asia, Africa routes

Book by September 12 for travel from Sept 2025 to Mar 2026—fare discounts start from Dh895

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Etihad Airways has rolled out its “Winter Sale” campaign, with up to 30% off economy fares to select destinations. The offer runs until September 11, 2025, for travel between September 2025 and March 2026.

The sale spotlights several of Etihad’s newly launched destinations, including Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, and Taipei—giving UAE residents more options for leisure and business travel. Etihad says the campaign is designed to give passengers the chance to explore “exciting places worldwide at exceptional fares,” paired with the airline’s renowned hospitality.

Best-value spots, starting fares

  • Peshawar, Pakistan — from Dh895, your most affordable gateway

  • Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Kazan, Russia — from Dh1,465

  • Krabi & Chiang Mai (Thailand), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Medan (Indonesia) — from Dh1,835, ideal for beach and cultural escapes

  • Hong Kong — from Dh1,935

  • Taipei, Taiwan — from Dh1,985

Why it matters for UAE travellers

  • These starting fares offer strong value during winter and early spring, a popular travel season.

  • Both holidaymakers and business travellers can book in advance and plan smart.

  • The routes span leisure, emerging markets, and cultural hubs—perfect for mixed-use trips.

Setting the scene for demand

Etihad is ramping up its network: seven new destinations added this year include Medina, Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tashkent, Bucharest, and Almaty. That brings the total to 29 new connections.

The airline also introduced seasonal summer flights for 2026 to Krakow (Poland), Salalah (Oman), and Kazan (Russia).

What UAE travellers need to do

  • Decide on preferred travel window between September 2025 and March 2026.

  • Check fares for your destination.

  • Book before September 12 to secure savings.

  • Pair with Etihad Guest or stopover offers if flying via Abu Dhabi for more perks.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
