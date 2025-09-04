GOLD/FOREX
Etihad giveaway: Win First Class seats, get 40% off tickets at Abu Dhabi mall

Etihad Airways brings a special showcase to The Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Airline staff interact with children visiting the Etihad Airlines activation in Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi.
Etihad

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is showcasing its new A321LR aircraft with an interactive exhibition at The Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi from September 3 to September 9.

The event, which runs daily from 10 am to 10 pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, offers residents the chance to get exclusive flight discounts and win a pair of First Class tickets.

Exclusive discounts, prices

Visitors can receive up to 40 per cent off flights to six of Etihad’s new A321LR destinations: Algiers, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Medan (Sumatra), Phnom Penh, and Tunis.

These special fares, with prices starting at just Dh1,645, are available only for bookings made at the mall’s Etihad stand.

In addition to the discounts, one of the main highlights is the raffle for Etihad Guest members.

Anyone who books a flight at the booth will be entered into a draw to win two return First Class tickets to one of the six new destinations. Customers can sign up for the Etihad Guest program on-site to participate.

A new way to travel in luxury

The showcase also allows visitors to step inside the new A321LR aircraft experience. The display features the luxurious First Suites, which come with privacy doors and lie-flat seats.

Visitors can also test out the lie-flat Business Class seats, which are fitted with Armani/Casa soft furnishings, and see the next-generation Economy seats with 4K touchscreens.

Javier Alija, VP Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways, emphasised the airline’s commitment to the local community, stating, “We are excited to showcase the new A321LR flying experience to the Abu Dhabi community... It’s the perfect time to fulfil your wanderlust ambitions.”

The new A321LR aircraft will help Etihad expand its direct routes to nearly 90 destinations worldwide by the end of the year.

