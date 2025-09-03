Passenger numbers rose 17 per cent to 10.2 million in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has posted its strongest-ever half-year performance, reporting a record Dh1.1 billion ($306 million) profit after tax, a 32 per cent increase from the same period last year.
The exceptional financial results, driven by robust passenger demand and operational efficiency, come as CEO Antonoaldo Neves indicated the airline is financially positioned for an initial public offering (IPO) should its shareholders decide to proceed.
Addressing the media, Neves highlighted both the financial gains and the airline’s strategic growth. “It’s a 1.1 billion dirhams profit, 32 per cent increase versus the same period last year,” he stated.
“As important as that, we keep growing. We keep bringing more tourists to Abu Dhabi. We’re very proud that Etihad is now bigger than ever before. About two years ago, I told some of you that we would get to that point in 2025, and we made it. We are growing at about 15-16 per cent year on year,” said Neves.
He added, “The second half is going to be even stronger in terms of growth. We have a lot of planes still coming. We are very excited that we crossed the 100-plane milestone, but there’s more to come, and we’re really, really confident that this is going to be another good year for Etihad.”
Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways, said, “With 27 new destinations launched or announced this year alone, Etihad is proud to help position Abu Dhabi as one of the most accessible and connected cities in the world."
Al Shorafa said, "This growth not only strengthens point-to-point and stopover opportunities but also enhances Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway for millions of global travellers.”
Neves also directly addressed the longstanding market rumours of a potential IPO, affirming the airline’s readiness. “Etihad is ready to IPO at any time,” he said, clarifying that the ultimate decision lies with the shareholder.
“The IPO is not decided yet. This is a shareholder decision. We don’t have a date for that. Etihad is ready to go IPO anytime. Our profits, our performance, and our story show that. But it’s not for the management to decide on that.”
The airline’s strong performance was supported by a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger numbers, reaching 10.2 million in the first half of 2025. This growth was further underscored by an improved passenger load factor of 87 per cent.
The company’s fleet surpassed the 100-aircraft mark, with 20 additional aircraft added in the last 18 months, reinforcing its long-term growth and connectivity ambitions. In July alone, the airline received five new aircraft, marking its highest-ever monthly delivery count.
This expansion has allowed Etihad to serve almost 90 destinations and launch or announce 27 new routes in 2025, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway.
He added that the company’s success is a testament to its workforce.
In the first half of 2025, the airline welcomed over 1,700 new hires, including more than 100 pilots and 1,000 cabin crew.
Internal career growth was equally strong, with over 1,100 promotions across the business.
“In all aspects, we are very happy. But in the end, the most important thing is our people. We have hired more than 1,500 people, and we have promoted more than 1,000 people over the past half. And that’s really what an airline is, right? It’s a group of people that is working hard to deliver great customer service and grow in a financially viable way. So we really want to say thank you to our people who are delivering a lot," said Neves.
