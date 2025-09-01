More than 25,000 GuestSeats will be on sale for only three days until Tuesday
Etihad Airways is celebrating its rapid network expansion with a massive, three-day flash sale exclusively for its loyalty program members. The sale, which runs from Sunday, August 31, to Tuesday, September 2, offers up to 50 per cent off on 'GuestSeat' fares to a number of the airline's new destinations launching this year.
The national carrier of the United Arab Emirates has been on an aggressive growth trajectory, adding an impressive 18 new destinations across four continents in 2025. This expansion brings its total network to more than 80 destinations globally.
To mark this achievement, Etihad is providing its Etihad Guest members with a significant discount on select routes. The airline is offering 50 per cent off Economy GuestSeat fares and a 30 per cent reduction on both Business and First Class fares. Travel dates for the sale extend from the inaugural flight of each new destination until December 15, 2025.
Members can book these discounted fares using their Etihad Guest Miles, or through a combination of miles and cash. The airline also highlights that members can transfer miles from over 50 exchange partners to boost their account balance and take advantage of the sale.
Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest, said, 'Our GuestSeat offering is one of the reasons the Etihad Guest membership is so valuable and desirable for members around the world, turning miles into unforgettable experiences.'
He added that with the launch of so many new routes, the airline wanted to give its members an exclusive opportunity to explore 'exciting new destinations at a very affordable rate.'
The sale includes flights from Abu Dhabi to a variety of destinations, including Addis Ababa, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan (Sumatra), Peshawar, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Tunis.
For those with a smaller miles balance, the campaign provides an opportunity to still participate. For example, a flight to Ethiopia is on offer for 6,500 miles, with the option to pay the remaining balance in cash. The airline also showcased specific deals, such as a First Suite to Krabi from 84,000 miles each way, a Business Class seat to Phnom Penh from 49,000 miles, and an Economy seat to Hong Kong for just 15,000 miles.
What is an Etihad GuestSeat?
GuestSeats are exclusively available to Etihad Guest members, offering members exceptional redemption value for their miles. These special fares are available on every Etihad flight, as well as flights operated by the airline's more than 40 codeshare partners. However, the number of GuestSeats on each flight is limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so members are encouraged to book early.
