Here’s why a US visa unlocks hassle-free travel for Indian passport holders
Dubai: For Indian travellers, a valid US visa is more than just entry to the United States—it serves as a global travel pass. While securing the visa can be a demanding process, once approved, it grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 42 countries and territories worldwide, according to Condé Nast Traveller. This makes it a powerful tool for simplifying international travel and unlocking destinations across multiple continents.
In 2024, 2.2 million Indians visited the US, a nearly 50% increase from pre-pandemic levels, making India the second-largest overseas tourist market for the US after the UK.
Recognising the strategic value of a US visa, Argentina has relaxed entry rules for Indian tourists. Indian citizens holding a valid US tourist visa no longer need to apply separately for an Argentine visa.
The policy mirrors India’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for Argentine visitors.
Expected to boost tourism to Patagonia, Iguazu Falls, and Buenos Aires.
Aligns with President Javier Milei’s deregulation agenda, aimed at reducing bureaucracy, stimulating economic activity, and strengthening bilateral trade ($6 billion annually).
Countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, the Caribbean, and British Overseas Territories increasingly recognise the US visa as a trusted international credential. For Indian passport holders, it provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, expanding travel opportunities worldwide and highlighting its unique global value.
From September 2025, Indian nationals in the UAE will face a more stringent US visa application process:
Effective September 2, 2025: Most non-immigrant visa applicants must attend in-person interviews.
Who it affects: Includes children under 14 and adults over 79, previously exempt.
Stricter renewal waivers: Applicants must:
Apply in their country of residence or nationality
Have no prior visa refusals (unless resolved)
Apply within 12 months of previous visa expiration
Immigrant visas: From November 1, 2025, interviews must occur in the applicant’s country of residence or nationality.
Exceptions: Only for rare humanitarian or medical reasons.
Social media disclosure: From June, F, M, and J visa applicants must provide all handles from the past five years and set accounts to public. Content flagged as hostile, extremist, or threatening may affect eligibility.
Visa integrity fee: Starting October 1, a $250 fee applies to most non-visa waiver applicants, raising Indian nationals’ total visa costs to roughly $425–$473 depending on the type.
These updates are expected to lengthen appointment wait times, making early preparation essential for UAE-based Indian travellers planning a trip to the US.
Your US visa is a passport to the world. Despite long wait times, it unlocks visa-free travel to over 40 countries across continents, from the Americas and Europe to Asia and the Caribbean. Here's a complete guide to where your US visa can take you.
Asia:
Malaysia – 5-day transit
Philippines – up to 14 days
Taiwan – 14-day stay with online certificate
Armenia – 120-day visa on arrival
Middle East: Visa-on-arrival or e-visa options for Oman, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.
Europe (non-Schengen): Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Georgia, Serbia – 30 to 90 days visa-free.
Americas:
Mexico – up to 180 days
Belize, Costa Rica, Panama – 30 to 90 days
Caribbean: Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominican Republic – visa-free access for varying periods.
South America: Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia – entry allowed for Indian tourists with a US visa.
British Overseas Territories: Bermuda, Turks & Caicos Islands, Cayman Islands – visa-free entry.
|Country
|Stay allowed
|Details to remember
|Malaysia
|5 days
|Only in transit via Kuala Lumpur airports
|Philippines
|14 days
|Valid US visa required
|Singapore
|96 hours
|Valid onward ticket mandatory
|Taiwan
|14 days
|Requires online Travel Authorisation Certificate
|Kyrgyzstan
|7 days
|Entry only via Manas Airport
|Armenia
|120 days
|Visa on arrival with US visa
Check visa regulations: Verify the latest rules with the destination country’s embassy before travelling.
US visa validity: Ensure your visa is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates.
Documentation ready: Be prepared to show a return/onward ticket and proof of sufficient funds.
Multiple-entry requirement: Some countries require a multiple-entry US visa that has been used at least once.
Stay duration: Pay attention to the maximum allowed stay, which varies by country and is usually non-extendable.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox