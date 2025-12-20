Abu Dhabi man’s car breaks down in UAE rain – next day he wins a Mercedes

After 20 years of trying, Emirati man finally strikes Dubai Duty Free luck
Amid the heavy rains sweeping parts of the UAE, luck shone brightly on three individuals who struck big during the latest Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw held at Dubai International Airport. And leading the pack of winners was an Emirati who went from car trouble to cruising in style.
Salem Alfzari, a 38-year-old citizen from Abu Dhabi, suffered a car break down during the rain only for fate to hand him a spectacular upgrade the very next day.
Alfzari won a brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43 with ticket number 1223 in Series 1941, which he had purchased online on December 4.
“I’m surprised and speechless,” said Alfzari, who works as an aircraft engineer with Etihad Airways. “What a lucky day, my car broke down yesterday due to flooding caused by heavy rain and now I’ve suddenly won a brand-new car.”
A regular participant of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for more than seven years, Alfzari had bought two tickets for this series and this one turned his luck around in the best possible way.
Another Emirati winner, 61-year-old Dubai citizen Ali Alnuaimi, finally struck gold after two decades of hopeful participation. He drove away with a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 HSE P525 after his ticket number 0264 was picked in Series 1943. The father of six, who runs a consulting and financial services company, could not contain his excitement.
“Big thanks Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win! Can’t wait to drive my winning car on Dubai roads,” Alnuaimi said.
Completing the trio of winners was 38-year-old Indian expat Palani Andavar Ayyanar, based in Abu Dhabi, who bagged a sleek BMW R 1300 RS motorbike with ticket number 0182 in Series 649, purchased online on November 30. Ayyanar, an AC technician and father of one, said the win would make a meaningful difference to his life.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this win. The money that I will get from selling this bike will go a long way,” Ayyanar said.
From flooded streets to life-changing fortune, it was a day of smiles, cheers and unforgettable surprises at Dubai Duty Free.
