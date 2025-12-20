Abu Dhabi man’s car breaks down in UAE rain – next day he wins a Mercedes

“I’m surprised and speechless,” said Alfzari, who works as an aircraft engineer with Etihad Airways. “What a lucky day, my car broke down yesterday due to flooding caused by heavy rain and now I’ve suddenly won a brand-new car.”

A regular participant of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for more than seven years, Alfzari had bought two tickets for this series and this one turned his luck around in the best possible way.