Sharjah father of eight wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle

Belgian expat, father of two, also becomes dollar millionaire in latest DDF draws
Dubai: An Emirati father of eight and a Belgian expat with two children have become the latest dollar millionaires in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire draw, transforming their lives with life-changing wins announced on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport.
Ahmed Al Junaibi, a 43-year-old Emirati national based in Sharjah, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 526 with ticket number 0193, which he purchased online on November 27.
Al Junaibi, who works with the UAE Army has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) promotion for four years.
"Thank you, Dubai Duty Free for giving me this new lease on life – it's my first time winning something this big!" he said.
Al Junaibi is the 18th Emirati national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.
Joining Al Junaibi as a fellow dollar millionaire is Manu van Droogenbroeck, a 44-year-old Belgian expat based in Dubai, who won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 525 with ticket number 1810, which he purchased online on November 10.
A resident of Dubai for almost three years now, Droogenbroeck, who purchased four tickets for Series 525, has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since moving to Dubai in 2023.
The father of two works as an eco-system manager for EMEA at Dubai Internet City.
"It's honestly overwhelming! I think it's an amazing initiative that gives people the opportunity to win and truly change their lives for the better," he said.
When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said, "I will pay off some of my mortgage, save for my children's education, look for an investment in the country and of course, get a nice Christmas present for the family this December!"
Droogenbroeck is the second Belgian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.
Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Dr Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Marcel Abou Jaoude, a 55-year-old Lebanese national based in Beirut, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0110 in the Finest Surprise Series 1942 which he purchased on November 20 in Concourse D.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Jaoude regularly purchased tickets whenever he is in Dubai, whether for business or leisure. He works as a head of private banking at an investment bank in Beirut.
"Thank you, Dubai Duty, Free for this win!" he said.
Meanwhile, Raz Jr, a Filipino expat based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1300 R (Light White) motorbike with ticket number 0926 in the Finest Surprise Series 647 which he purchased online on 17th November.
Jr is currently uncontactable, DDF said.
Lastly, Anandhakrishnan Karuthiah, a 31-year-old Indian exapt based in Dubai, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Scorpio Yellow) motorbike with ticket number 0954 in the Finest Surprise Series 648 which he purchased online on November 28.
A resident of Dubai for 11 years, Karuthiah, who has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a year now, is a father of one and works as a civil engineer for an engineering and consulting company in Dubai.
"This is truly a wonderful surprise! I'm very grateful for this win, thank you Dubai Duty Free. I will definitely continue buying tickets in your amazing promotion," he said.
