Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian expat in UAE working in Ajman mobile shop wins $1 million

Kerala man becomes 260th Indian millionaire in DDF Millennium Millionaire draw
Dubai: An Indian expat working in a mobile shop has become the newest millionaire in the country overnight by winning $1 million in the latest draw of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire held on Wednesday.
Subhash Madam, 48, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, also became the 260th Indian winner of $1 million DDF draw.
In the draw held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport, Madam, emerged as the winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 517 with ticket number 2550, which he purchased online on September 12.
A resident of Ajman for 14 years, Madam has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years now.
A father of one, he works for a mobile shop in Sanaiya Industrial in Ajman.
"Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! I will never forget this day!" he said.
Indian nationals have been by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.
Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free SVP – Retail, Michael Schmidt, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Mohamad Al Khaja, VP - Retail Support, Yousef Al Khalid, VP - HR Service Delivery, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager- Retail Support, Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager- Retail Sales, Salim Dahman, Senior Manager - Marketing, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Nasser Al Jasmi, Senior Manager - Exchange Bureau and Richelle Villarama, Operations Manager - Concourse C.
