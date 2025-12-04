Ajman Free Zone: A global magnet for investment and business growth

Experts reveal how businesses can scale, stay compliant and thrive in the UAE market

With new opportunities emerging in diverse sectors, leaders across free zones, taxation and business set-up outline the strategies businesses need to scale effectively, stay compliant and build resilience for long-term success in the UAE How is Ajman Free Zone attracting foreign investment from across the world, and which nations are showing the most interest? Ajman Free Zone continues to attract global investors by offering a simplified business set-up environment, competitive costs, and a growing network of international representation. Our strategy focuses on being accessible to entrepreneurs in their home markets, guiding them even before they arrive in the UAE. Today, we are home to more than 20,000 companies from over 160 nationalities, which reflects global confidence in Ajman’s business ecosystem. We see strong investment interest from emerging markets and established trading partners alike. Countries such as India, China, Turkey, Egypt, and several African economies are among our key contributors, particularly in e-commerce, trading, manufacturing, logistics, and creative sectors. By combining digital onboarding, multilingual support, and tailored solutions for SMEs and mid-sized enterprises, we are able to build long-term relationships with investors who seek sustainable business growth in the UAE. India has emerged as a key source of investors for UAE free zones. What does India mean for Ajman Free Zone, and what strategies are you using to tap into this market? India is one of Ajman Free Zone’s most strategic markets, not only because of the size of its business community but also due to its established role in global trade. Indian companies bring strong competencies in technology, manufacturing, retail, creative services and trading, which align with Ajman Free Zone’s development priorities.

To strengthen our presence, we have deployed a multi-channel strategy. This includes representative offices in Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi and Chennai, which support entrepreneurs directly in their own cities before they expand into the UAE. We also conduct business missions targeting new sector opportunities, offer customised packages for high-demand commercial activities, and provide seamless digital onboarding through our ‘One Click’ set-up. Indian entrepreneurs value speed, transparency and market access, and Ajman offers exactly that, with direct connectivity to both regional and global markets. How are digital initiatives and tech-enabled processes helping the free zone enhance investor experience and operational efficiency? Digital transformation is now a core pillar of how free zones operate, and Ajman has been proactive in this area. Our One Click initiative consolidates licensing, visa services, corporate services, facility selection, and payments into one seamless digital platform. This reduces time, paperwork, and operational friction for businesses.

Artificial intelligence, data integration, and automated compliance checks are empowering faster decision-making and ensuring that investors receive timely, transparent services. Our goal is to give entrepreneurs a single destination for everything they need, where the majority of procedures can be completed remotely, without extensive physical visits. The result is higher investor satisfaction, stronger governance, and a more efficient operating model. What role do tailored incentives and regulatory frameworks play in positioning Ajman Free Zone as a top destination for global investment? Investors today are not simply looking for low administrative costs; they want sector-focused value. Ajman Free Zone offers specialised facilities, warehousing, port access, co-working space, e-commerce infrastructure, and customised licensing structures that support specific industries. This helps companies reduce capital expenditure and scale more effectively.

Our regulatory framework is designed around ease of doing business, transparent fees, fast approvals, flexible office and warehouse solutions, and wide-ranging business activities. Licensing packages for manufacturing, general trading, logistics, digital services, creative media, and freelancers address the exact needs of each sector. This targeted approach is a major driver of global investment. What are Ajman Free Zone’s future plans for expansion or new sector-focused initiatives to sustain growth and attract high-value investment? Ajman Free Zone’s next phase will focus on attracting high-value industries that support the UAE’s vision for sustainable and knowledge-driven growth. We are expanding our support for advanced manufacturing, technology-driven logistics, and creative and digital sectors. Infrastructure enhancements, new technology platforms, and international partnerships are part of our long-term plan. We also aim to deepen our global footprint through more representative offices in priority markets. The aim is to guide investors early in their decision-making process and enable a smoother transition into the UAE economy. Our vision is to build an accessible, globally connected, and future-ready ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs to innovate, expand, and succeed with confidence.

What specific structural gaps in the start-up lifecycle, whether in funding, execution, market access, or talent, are you solving, and how does Triliv meaningfully change the way entrepreneurs build companies? I see countless start-ups struggling with familiar pain points, whether it is securing the right funding at the right time, assembling the right team, or finding efficient ways to reach their market. What sets Triliv apart is that we offer far more than capital. We get hands-on across marketing, talent recruitment, operations, and defining a clear purpose for every venture. Our goal is to let founders stay focused on building amazing products while we help them navigate execution and growth challenges. Essentially, the idea is to create a supportive ecosystem where entrepreneurs have everything they need: mentors, networks, and operational expertise to scale smartly and sustainably. You have noted that the UAE has only a handful of homegrown unicorns compared to the global count. Beyond capital, what systemic or cultural factors are limiting the scale of local start-ups, and what shifts are needed to catalyse the next generation of UAE-born unicorns? The UAE’s start-up culture is still maturing. We have tremendous opportunity, but we need more experienced founders who have been through multiple journeys and can guide new entrepreneurs on scaling beyond the early stages. Too often, there is a mindset focused on quick exits rather than patient, long-term growth, and that naturally limits unicorn potential.

Progress will come from building a culture that embraces risk and perseverance, combined with ecosystems that support founders at every stage, not just during fundraising. That means stronger mentorship, more founder-friendly policy frameworks, and attracting patient capital that backs bold long-term ideas. Given your vantage point advising thousands of founders, how would you assess the UAE’s current business formation and scaling environment? Where does the country excel, and where do friction points remain for entrepreneurs navigating the ecosystem? The UAE is an outstanding place to start a company. Processes are streamlined, access to global capital is strong, and government support is unmatched. But the real challenges emerge when founders shift from launching to scaling. Operationalising growth and securing top talent to lead that scale-up phase remain difficult. There is also a noticeable gap in connecting start-ups with experienced operators who have scaled companies before. Cross-border expansion adds another layer of friction, and simplifying those logistics would be a major boost. Overall, the ecosystem is rich with opportunity, but it still needs deeper execution support as companies grow. As regional competition intensifies, what policy, regulatory, or infrastructure reforms would most significantly accelerate growth and make the UAE the leading global launchpad for high-impact start-ups? A key priority is increasing incentives for long-term venture capital funds to establish a deeper presence here, which would expand the pool of risk capital. Streamlining entrepreneur-friendly policies, particularly more accessible employee stock option plans, would help start-ups attract and retain top-tier talent. Expanding regulatory sandboxes for emerging technologies would accelerate innovation cycles. Enhancing trade processes and digital infrastructure to connect start-ups more seamlessly with global markets would also enable faster international expansion. In the longer term, stronger collaboration across government, universities, and the private sector will be critical to building sustained research and innovation capacity. Your mission to empower 100 million entrepreneurs is hugely ambitious. What technologies, partnerships, or global expansion strategies will enable you to deliver that scale, and what new frontiers do you see yourself exploring in the next decade? To empower 100 million entrepreneurs, I am building digital platforms that scale mentorship and community-building globally. Strategic partnerships with governments, universities, and corporations expand our reach and resource base significantly. I am particularly focused on emerging markets where ecosystems are still forming, positioning ourselves as a bridge to more mature start-up hubs. Looking ahead, technologies such as artificial intelligence for personalised support and blockchain for transparent funding will reshape how entrepreneurship is built and scaled. I am also excited about new frontiers like spatial computing and tokenised assets, all aimed at enabling impact-driven growth on a global level.

How are free zones like Shams’ driving sustainable, high-value growth in the media and creative sectors and positioning the UAE as a global creative hub? Free zones like Shams are driving sustainable, high-value growth in the media and creative sectors by offering an ecosystem tailored for innovation, talent, and entrepreneurship. With flexible licensing, affordable packages, and fully online set-up, Shams attracts start-ups, freelancers, and SMEs, fostering collaboration and cross-disciplinary ventures. By supporting knowledge-based businesses and lowering entry barriers, it nurtures a vibrant, globally connected creative community. This positions the UAE as a leading hub for media, digital innovation, and high-value creative industries. Shams doesn’t only enable business, they create an entire ecosystem that nurtures creativity, drives sustainable economic growth, and positions the UAE as a global leader in media and creative industries.

In what ways are Shams’ incentive packages, such as affordable licenses, multi-activity licenses, and visa options, fuelling growth in media, creative, and technology industries? Shams’ incentive packages are not only reshaping the entry landscape for media, creative, and technology ventures, they are redefining what a seamless business launch should feel like. Beyond cost effective and flexible licenses, entrepreneurs gain access to a suite of value-added services designed to accelerate their journey from concept to market. Our banking assistance streamlines corporate account set-up, removing one of the most common operational bottlenecks. Corporate tax registration is handled with precision, ensuring founders stay compliant from day one. To further empower new businesses, we extend marketing support through professional branding, business identity creation, and tailored website development, providing every entrepreneur with a polished, investor-ready digital presence. Layered on this foundation, multi-activity licenses encourage cross-sector innovation, while visa options help companies attract world-class talent. Together, these incentives and support services form a cohesive, high-impact ecosystem that champions agility, creativity, and scale. For founders ready to shape the future, Shams offers not just a license but a launchpad built for sustained growth.

As the world’s first free zone dedicated to print and publishing, how is SPC helping publishing businesses navigate the challenges of declining traditional readership and changing business dynamics? Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone was built to further enhance the publishing and creative industries. As readership habits evolve, SPC helps publishers adapt through digital-first infrastructure, flexible business set-ups, and an ecosystem that connects local and global players. We enable businesses to diversify whether through digital production, multimedia content, hybrid publishing, or e-commerce models, while offering access to rights-trading, industry events, and knowledge platforms. From AI-driven workflows to global expansion opportunities, SPC ensures publishers turn today’s shifting market dynamics into pathways for sustainable growth.

In pursuit of our efforts, we have recently launched “Publishers Platform,” a digital hub that expands our members’ global reach and streamlines key business processes. It enables Sharjah-based publishers to trade rights, showcase titles via direct links, and join major international book fairs remotely. Connecting over 350 publishing houses across 80 countries, the platform strengthens global distribution and opens new opportunities for cross-border collaboration and content sales. How do SPC’s incentives, such as zero corporate and personal tax, full foreign ownership, dual-licensing, and other cost-savings align with the growth requirements of modern publishing companies? Modern publishers need agility, cost efficiency, and easy market access exactly what SPC’s incentives are built to deliver. With zero corporate and personal tax, full foreign ownership, and a fast, streamlined set-up, companies can reinvest in content, talent, technology, and growth. Dual licensing enables publishers to operate seamlessly across both the free zone and mainland, work with government entities, and expand distribution without added complexity. Paired with cost-effective offices, scalable packages, and proximity to a vibrant cultural hub, SPC offers a high-value base for publishers to innovate and reach global markets from Sharjah.

