How Free zones advance the UAE’s economic ascent

The figures speak for themselves as a spokesperson for DSBH says, “According to 2025 data from Dubai Economy and Tourism, free zones account for nearly 41 per cent of new business registrations, while non-oil sectors contribute over 75 per cent of the UAE’s GDP. Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone has emerged as one of the UAE’s most active destinations for entrepreneurs in wholesale trading, commercial brokerage, e-commerce, consultancy services, and the events sector. These sectors reflect the wider strength of the UAE’s non-oil economy, which contributed more than 74 per cent of national GDP in 2024, supported by total foreign trade exceeding Dh2.6 trillion, according to Dubai Customs.”