Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone: Where Dubai’s future works and lives

To make setup even more accessible, DSBH FZ offers flexible payment plans across all licence types. Entrepreneurs can pay their fees using UAE-issued Visa credit cards at the Free Zone’s on-site POS terminals. Payments can then be converted into instalments directly by their bank, typically over six, twelve or eighteen months, depending on the issuing institution’s policy. This facility allows founders to manage cash flow efficiently while securing their licence immediately, a first in its category for many Free Zones.