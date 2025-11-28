Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone: Where Dubai’s future works and lives

Affordable gateway to Dubai’s future-ready business and lifestyle hub
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone (DSBH FZ) is more than a place to start a company, it is part of a thriving city built for the future. Located within the Dubai South master community, the Free Zone sits in one of the emirate’s most ambitious developments — a 145-square-kilometre integrated city that brings together aviation, logistics, business, residential living, and leisure. Designed to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and global talent, Dubai South combines lifestyle convenience with world-class connectivity, creating an environment where business and community co-exist seamlessly.
More than 25,000 entrepreneurs and businesses currently operate through DSBH FZ, many of whom also live in Dubai South or nearby areas such as Dubai Investment Park, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Green Community. Living close to their place of business allows founders to save time, reduce costs, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. For expatriates and international investors, Dubai South offers a resilient investment location with 100% foreign ownership, no income tax and direct connectivity to major global markets.
One of the Free Zone’s strongest attractions is its affordable business setup model. Entrepreneurs can obtain a zero-visa trade licence starting from AED 12,500, giving them a cost-efficient entry point into Dubai’s business ecosystem. As their companies grow, clients can upgrade visa eligibility or add new activities by paying only for what they need. This flexibility ensures that start-ups and SMEs scale sustainably without unnecessary upfront expense.
To make setup even more accessible, DSBH FZ offers flexible payment plans across all licence types. Entrepreneurs can pay their fees using UAE-issued Visa credit cards at the Free Zone’s on-site POS terminals. Payments can then be converted into instalments directly by their bank, typically over six, twelve or eighteen months, depending on the issuing institution’s policy. This facility allows founders to manage cash flow efficiently while securing their licence immediately, a first in its category for many Free Zones.
Supporting this is a digital Cost Calculator, available on the DSBH FZ website, which gives investors a transparent, real-time estimate of total setup costs, government fees, and available payment options. The Name Check Tool further streamlines the process by allowing users to verify and reserve their company name instantly, reducing administrative time and ensuring faster approvals.
DSBH FZ offers a wide portfolio of licence categories, including General Trading, E-Commerce, Consultancy, and Services, covering more than 3,500 business activities. Its sector-agnostic model allows entrepreneurs to combine trading with services or marketing with consultancy, providing freedom to diversify and evolve as market conditions change. Each company registered within the Free Zone receives access to a flexi-desk facility, offering a registered Dubai address and eligibility for residence visas without the expense of maintaining a full-time office.
Strategically located between Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, DSBH FZ sits at the centre of Dubai’s multimodal logistics corridor. This location gives businesses direct access to global trade routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. The upcoming Etihad Rail network will soon extend this connectivity, linking the Free Zone to every emirate and key GCC markets. For trading companies, this means faster transit and lower freight costs; for service-based firms, it offers unmatched proximity to clients and infrastructure.
Dubai South itself is a vision of urban integration and sustainability. The master community is designed to host one million residents upon completion, featuring schools, retail centres, parks, and leisure amenities. Its proximity to Expo City Dubai and other growth corridors positions it as one of the most investment-friendly destinations in the UAE appealing to both locals and expatriates who want to work close to home in a modern, connected environment.
By combining an affordable entry point, transparent pricing, flexible finance, and unmatched connectivity, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone embodies the next chapter of Dubai’s economic vision. It offers a smart, scalable, and accessible platform for businesses of every size, one that empowers entrepreneurs to work, live, and grow within the city of the future.
