Ajman Free Zone: Cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship

Innovation & strong governance position Ajman Free Zone as a driver of UAE economic growth
In the evolving economic landscape of the UAE, free zones continue to play a vital role in strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and attracting strategic investment. At the forefront of this progress stands Ajman Free Zone, guided by the strategic leadership of Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman. With a forward-looking vision that integrates digital transformation, sustainable development, and investor empowerment, Ajman Free Zone has positioned itself as a dynamic hub for both emerging and established businesses.
Over the past few years, Ajman Free Zone has undergone a clear shift from being a traditional licensing entity to a fast-growing economic ecosystem. This transformation is rooted in fostering entrepreneurship, supporting business growth, and building an agile environment that matches global standards while remaining aligned with Ajman’s economic aspirations. This approach reflects Naqi’s belief that a successful free zone is not measured only by the number of licenses issued, but by the long-term value it creates for investors, job markets, and the wider economy.
Ajman Free Zone is guided by the strategic leadership of Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman
One of the most impactful initiatives under his guidance is the rapid advancement of Ajman Free Zone’s digital capabilities. The introduction of a new generation of smart services, including the “One Click” business setup solution, enables entrepreneurs to obtain their licence, complete registrations, and manage key services online. This shift reduces bureaucracy, shortens business timelines, and enhances transparency, making it easier and faster for investors from around the world to launch operations in Ajman. By leveraging technology, Ajman Free Zone is not only simplifying procedures but also empowering companies to operate efficiently in a digital-first global market.
The authority has also focused on strengthening its role within the UAE’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) framework. Targeted programmes and sector-specific licensing packages have been introduced to attract high-value industries such as advanced technology, creative media, e-commerce, logistics, and sustainable manufacturing. These efforts support national strategies while providing SMEs and international companies with access to competitive benefits, business networks, and market insights.
Furthermore, Ajman Free Zone is cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship through knowledge-sharing platforms, mentorship opportunities, and partnerships with educational institutions and global trade bodies. The goal is to develop an ecosystem where bold ideas can transform into sustainable ventures. This commitment extends to supporting freelancers, startups, and women entrepreneurs, enabling broader participation in the UAE’s growing business landscape.
Ismail Al Naqi’s leadership reflects a clear sense of ambition and direction, positioning Ajman Free Zone as a key driver of inclusive economic growth. By aligning innovation with investor needs, fostering transparent governance, and building a future-oriented business environment, Ajman Free Zone is contributing to a stronger, more diverse economy in the UAE. The journey ahead continues to be defined by agility, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to empowering businesses to thrive.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox