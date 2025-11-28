Ajman Free Zone: Cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship

One of the most impactful initiatives under his guidance is the rapid advancement of Ajman Free Zone’s digital capabilities. The introduction of a new generation of smart services, including the “One Click” business setup solution, enables entrepreneurs to obtain their licence, complete registrations, and manage key services online. This shift reduces bureaucracy, shortens business timelines, and enhances transparency, making it easier and faster for investors from around the world to launch operations in Ajman. By leveraging technology, Ajman Free Zone is not only simplifying procedures but also empowering companies to operate efficiently in a digital-first global market.