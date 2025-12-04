Ajman Free Zone: A global launchpad for business growth and innovation

Ajman Free Zone is playing a pivotal role in shaping Ajman’s economic direction
Since its inception in 1988, Ajman Free Zone has played a pivotal role in shaping Ajman’s economic direction. Its foundational vision creating a business environment that is agile, investor-friendly, and globally connected remains just as relevant today. Over the years, AFZ has consistently adapted to global trends while retaining its core strengths: simplicity, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.
At the heart of this transformation stands Ajman Free Zone (AFZ), the second oldest free zone in the UAE, established over three decades ago with a clear mission to empower entrepreneurs, enable global business expansion, and create an ecosystem of ease, efficiency, and excellence.
Being a designated free zone, AFZ offers a range of tax and ownership benefits including 100 per cent foreign ownership, 0 per cent personal income tax, full profit repatriation, and exemption from import/export duties. These advantages have positioned it as a preferred destination for SMEs, startups, large enterprises, and even global conglomerates looking to establish a footprint in the UAE and the wider GCC region.
AFZ’s strategic location just 30 minutes from Dubai and close to Ajman Port — adds further appeal for businesses involved in regional trade, logistics, and export. With its enhanced digital portal, multilingual customer support, and a human-centric leadership style, Ajman Free Zone is not just a place to start a business. It’s a place to grow it, scale it, and globalise it.
Today, AFZ is not just a regional free zone, it is a globally recognised launchpad for growth, housing over 20,000 companies from more than 145 countries. Its consistent evolution, digital-first approach, and investor-centric policies have made it one of the most trusted investment destinations in the Middle East and beyond.
AFZ’s global initiative ‘AjmanAxis’ has led it to establish multiple international representative offices across the world. Offices in India, China, Russia, Turkey, offering on-ground support to international investors, ensuring that businesses can begin their journey from their home countries before ever setting foot in the UAE. These offices not only provide consultation but also facilitate licensing, document processing, and expansion support bridging continents and removing barriers.
This international presence reflects AFZ’s commitment to building borderless business communities, aligning perfectly with the UAE’s vision of being a global trade and innovation hub.
In a region rapidly embracing digital transformation, AFZ has led from the front with its signature “One Click” initiative. This fully digitised platform allows investors to start their business, apply for licenses, visas, permits, and renewals entirely online, from anywhere in the world. With a few simple steps, entrepreneurs can access a full suite of services without visiting the zone physically.
Whether it’s setting up an e-commerce company, securing a freelance license, applying for a visa, or renewing a trade license everything is available in One Click. This approach reflects not only AFZ’s technological agility but also its deep understanding of the modern entrepreneur’s needs: speed, simplicity, and flexibility.
Ajman Free Zone caters to a broad range of industries. From media and creative businesses to manufacturing and logistics with warehouse and industrial units, to technology and digital firms, AFZ’s infrastructure and policy frameworks support diverse commercial activities.
Recent years have seen a sharp increase in demand for freelance and remote working licenses, and AFZ has been at the forefront of this shift by offering packages designed specifically for independent professionals, consultants, and gig economy workers. These packages include visa support, office space options, and affordable business licensing all aligned with today’s agile work culture.
Under the strategic leadership of Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, the zone has embarked on a new phase of growth. AFZ’s roadmap is aligned with the UAE Vision 2031 and Ajman Vision 2030, supporting national goals in economic diversification, entrepreneurship, digital government, and sustainable development.
Ajman Free Zone has also launched initiatives in sustainability, zero bureaucracy, and AI-enabled services. By adopting paperless processes and AI-driven business intelligence, it continues to position itself as a future-ready ecosystem.
AFZ has strategically collaborated with leading banks, insurance providers, logistics companies, and government entities, ensuring that investors have access to everything they need bank accounts, employee benefits, legal support, and digital payments all in one integrated platform.
The zone also hosts business networking events, global roadshows, industry workshops, and investment forums to connect its ecosystem with emerging markets. These efforts are not just about visibility, but about cultivating meaningful, lasting partnerships.
Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Ajman Free Zone continues to push boundaries. Plans for expansion include more international representative offices, AI-integrated services, smart logistics zones, and enhanced incubation support for startups. The aim is to transition from being a service provider to being a full-fledged business partner for companies, offering not just licensing but mentorship, innovation infrastructure, and global visibility.
In a world where borders are blurring and businesses are becoming more mobile, Ajman Free Zone stands out as a beacon of innovation, trust, and opportunity. With its legacy as one of the oldest free zones, its global reach, and its forward-looking initiatives, AFZ proves that the future of trade and entrepreneurship is not just in Dubai or Abu Dhabi it’s also being shaped in Ajman.
Ajman Free Zone is more than a license provider. It is a movement toward zero bureaucracy, complete digitalisation, and inclusive growth, making it the ideal gateway for the next generation of global business leaders.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox