Dubai resident first from his country to win prize; expat in Saudi is 261st Indian winner
Dubai: A Dubai-based expat has created history after becoming the first person from his country to win $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire raffle since the promotion launched in 1999.
Mohammad Khan Barakzai, 44, an Afghan national who has called Dubai home since 2014, struck gold in Millennium Millionaire Series 519 with ticket number 1700, which he purchased online on September 23.
The father of three, who runs an interior decoration company in Business Bay, received the life-changing news at the latest Dubai Duty Free draw held on Wednesday at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.
"Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. It has always been my dream to win in your promotion, and I knew that one day it would happen, and it finally did! I have always believed that your promotion is one of the most genuine in the world," Barakzai told the organisers.
Hailing from Helmand Province in Afghanistan, Barakzai has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years.
He has now become a trailblazer for his compatriots in the popular raffle draw.
Joining Barakzai as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Danny Telis, a 47-year-old Indian expat based in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, who won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 518 with ticket number 0542, which he purchased in Terminal 2 on September 23.
A resident of Tabuk for more than three years, Telis has been participating in the DDF promotion for five years. The construction manager and father of two originally hails from Mumbai.
"I am truly grateful for this win; it's a dream come true for me. My heartfelt thanks go to Dubai Duty Free," he said.
When asked about his plans for the windfall, Telis revealed his intention to invest in the emirate. "I would like to invest in Dubai. It had been my home for 13 years before moving to Saudi Arabia," he shared.
Telis becomes the 261st Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets in the raffle draw.
