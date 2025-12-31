Dubai Duty Free rings in New Year with three millionaires and luxury vehicle winners

This is the best New Year news I could have hoped for, says Mr Oyathi, $1M winner
Dubai: Dubai Duty Free marked the arrival of the New Year with a celebratory draw on New Year’s Eve at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport, announcing three new US$1 million winners under its Millennium Millionaire promotion, alongside four luxury vehicle winners in the Finest Surprise draw.
The first of the three newly crowned millionaires is Adan Jose Camacho Sanchez, a Costa Rican national based in Costa Rica, who won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 528 with ticket number 3884, purchased online on December 17. Mr Sanchez has made history as the first Costa Rican national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize since the promotion began in 1999. He was unavailable for comment at the time of the draw.
Joining him is Santhosh Madhavan Chimminiyah Oyathi, a 51-year-old Indian national living in Sharjah, who won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 529 with ticket number 0470. He bought his ticket online on December 20 during Dubai Duty Free’s 42nd anniversary celebrations. A UAE resident for three decades, Mr Oyathi has been taking part in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past five years and shared the cost of the winning ticket with a friend. Originally from Kerala, he works for a construction company in Sharjah and is a father of two. “This is the best New Year news I could have hoped for. Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.
The third US dollar millionaire announced on the night was Santhoshkumar Vazhakkodan, a 33-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi. He won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 530 with ticket number 2122, also purchased online on December 20 during the anniversary campaign. Mr Vazhakkodan, who has lived in the UAE for 11 years, shared the winning ticket with seven family members. A procurement manager at a contracting company in Abu Dhabi, he is originally from Kerala and is a father of one. “Thank you so much for making my dream come true. This will be a great help for our family,” he said.
The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, along with senior members of the management team.
Following the draw, Dubai Duty Free also hosted a ceremonial cheque presentation for a previous winner. Manu Van Droogenbroeck, a Belgian national based in Dubai, received his US$1 million cheque after winning Millennium Millionaire Series 525 with ticket number 1810, making him the second Belgian national to win the promotion since its launch. “It has been an amazing experience to attend the cheque presentation and witness the draw process. I hope to be lucky again,” he said.
The celebrations continued with the Finest Surprise draw, which saw four luxury vehicles awarded to lucky participants. Fahmi Alshawwa, a 50-year-old Canadian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover SE P360 with ticket number 1102 in Finest Surprise Series 1944. A UAE resident for 23 years, Mr Alshawwa has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for two decades and chose his ticket number based on his daughter’s birthday. He is the founder of a 3D printing company in Dubai and a father of three. “This has started my New Year in a phenomenal way,” he said.
Three other winners will be taking home luxury motorbikes, all purchased during Dubai Duty Free’s 42nd anniversary on December 20. Gopakumar Muralidharan Nair, a 48-year-old Indian national and Dubai-based real estate business owner, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in Finest Surprise Series 650. A UAE resident for 23 years, he participates in the promotion a few times each year. “This is one of the best days of my life,” he said.
Shakir Mohamood, a 43-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW F 900 GS in Finest Surprise Series 651. A regular participant for more than nine years, he works as a driver for Emirates Transport and is a father of one. “This win will help improve our lives,” he said.
Completing the list of vehicle winners is Trevelyn Waung, a 47-year-old Indian national living in Dubai, who won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 in Finest Surprise Series 652. A regular participant since 2004 and a father of two, he said, “What a wonderful way to welcome the New Year.”
As 2026 gets under way, Dubai Duty Free continues its long-standing tradition of turning ordinary moments into life-changing milestones, bringing excitement and hope to winners from around the world.
