Dubai Duty Free rings in New Year with three millionaires and luxury vehicle winners

The third US dollar millionaire announced on the night was Santhoshkumar Vazhakkodan, a 33-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi. He won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 530 with ticket number 2122, also purchased online on December 20 during the anniversary campaign. Mr Vazhakkodan, who has lived in the UAE for 11 years, shared the winning ticket with seven family members. A procurement manager at a contracting company in Abu Dhabi, he is originally from Kerala and is a father of one. “Thank you so much for making my dream come true. This will be a great help for our family,” he said.