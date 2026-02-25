Kerala messenger in Dubai, German running travel agency become new dollar millionaires
Dubai: An Indian expat from Kerala working at a Dubai typing centre has struck it rich, winning $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Premadasan Makkalikkal, 47, won in Millennium Millionaire Series 537 with ticket number 0277, which he purchased in Terminal 2 on 8 February.
A Dubai resident for 23 years, Makkalikkal shared the ticket cost with three others — two family members and a friend — and has been participating in the promotion since 2008.
The father of two said: “Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free! This win will help us in a big way.”
Makkalikkal is the 272nd Indian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion, with Indian nationals by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.
Joining him as a fellow dollar millionaire is Manfred Schmidt, a 59-year-old German national based in Marktl, Germany, who won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 536 with ticket number 4142, purchased online on 10 February.
Schmidt bought four tickets in the series and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for six years. The father of one runs his own travel agency.
“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. You make people very lucky, including me.” he said.
He is the 13th German national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.